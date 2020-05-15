Tennis: spectatorless President’s Cup charity matches start in May

The Czech Tennis Association (ČTS) is holding a spectatorless charity tournament to raise funds to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis, with the first round set for May 26-28 at the Sparta Prague tennis club.

Among the Czech stars due to play in the association’s President’s Cup tournament are Karolína Plíšková, currently no. 3 in the WTA rankings, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitová, in the no. 13 spot, and Jiří Veselý, now at no. 66 in the ATA rankings.

The President’s Cup will be among the first major sports events to be held following a scheduled relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures. Matches will be broadcast live on Czech Television and streamed online. The format could change, as events with up to 300 people will be allowed again as of May 25.

Other players set to compete in the women’s bracket include Barbora Strýcová, Karolína Muchová, Barbora Strýcová, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková. In the men’s group are also Lukáš Rosol, Jonáš Forejtek, Zdeněk Kolář, Vít Kopřiva, Tomáš Macháč, Michael Vrbenský and Jiří Lehečka.