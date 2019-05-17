Tennis: Plíšková, Vondroušová advance to WTA quarterfinals in Rome

Czech tennis players Karolína Plíšková and Markéta Vondroušová have made it to the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Rome.
Plíšková on Thursday defeated the American Sofia Kenin in three sets, by a score of 4: 6, 6: 4 and 6: 3. Vondroušová beat the Russian Darja Kassatkina, also in three sets, by a score of 7: 5, 2: 6 and 6: 2.
Meanwhile, Petra Kvitová is out of the tournament due to a calf injury. in the second round she forfeited to Greek qualifier Maria Sakkari.
