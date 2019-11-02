Tennis: Plíšková to face Barty at WTA Finals

Czech Wrold No. 2 Karolína Plíšková is set to face Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals of the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals in Shenznen.
The Czech No. 2 seed on Friday defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 to grab the last spot in the final four.
The former World No. 1 has reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the third consecutive year.
