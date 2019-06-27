Tennis: Plíšková reaches quarterfinal at Eastbourne

Ruth Fraňková
27-06-2019
Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached her fourth straight quarterfinal of a Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Eastbourne, defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour.

The former World No. 1 will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia for a spot in the semi-final.

 
 
 
 
 
