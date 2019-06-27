Tennis: Plíšková reaches quarterfinal at Eastbourne

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached her fourth straight quarterfinal of a Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Eastbourne, defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour.
The former World No. 1 will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia for a spot in the semi-final.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
Reputed 250,000 attend Prague protest calling for resignation of PM Babiš
New book offers Czech children growing up abroad picture of home