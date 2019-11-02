Broadcast Archive

Tennis: Plíšková knocked out of WTA Finals

Ruth Fraňková
02-11-2019
Czech World No. 2 Karolína Plíšková has failed to make it into the final of the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals in Shenznen.

She lost to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinal.

The Czech seed No. 2 finished in the final four of the WTA Finals for the third consecutive yea

 
 
 
 
