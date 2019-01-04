Tennis: Plíšková beats Tomljanović in Brisbane, advances to semi-finals vs. Vekić

Former Czech tennis champion Karolína Plíšková, now ranked no. 8 in the world, has beaten Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in the Brisbane International quarterfinals.
Plíšková won the topsy-turvy three-set battle 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. She will now advance to the semi-finals and take on Croatia's Donna Vekić.
