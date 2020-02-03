Tennis: Plíšková and Kvitová fall in WTA rankings following Australian Open

Karolina Plíšková is no longer the second best tennis player in the world according to WTA Tour rankings. Following her early exit in the third round of the Australian Open, she fell to third place behind Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep. Meanwhile, Petra Kvitová, who lost to Ms Barty in the quarterfinals of the tournament, has dropped to eleventh place. In the doubles category, Barbora Strýcová fell from first to second place behind Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, with whom she won the Wimbledon Grand Slam last year.

The highest ranking Czech in the men’s singles category is Jiří Veselý, who is outside the top 100.