Tennis:  Kvitová wins all-Czech tournament

World No.12 Petra Kvitová won the women’s draw at an all-Czech tournament in Prague on Thursday, after beating Karolína Muchová 6-3, 6-3.
Michal Vrbenský triumphed in the men’s singles, defeating Zdeněk Kolář 6-4, 6-7 and 10-8.
The Tennis President’s Cup, played without fans and handshakes with rivals, was one of the first after professional tennis was suspended in March due to coronavirus outbreak.
