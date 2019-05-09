Tennis: Kvitová through to quarter-finals in Madrid

Ruth Fraňková
09-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová is through to her fifth career quarter final at the Madrid Open. The Defending Champion defeated Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 in the third round. She will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in the next round.

Kvitová already holds three titles from the Madrid Open WTA tournament, from 2011, 2014, and 2018.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31