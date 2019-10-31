Tennis: Kvitová knocked out of WTA Championships

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová has failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA Championships, which takes place in Shenzen. The Czech second seed was defeated by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 6:4, 6:2 in the final match of the group stage on Thursday.

Another Czech, Karolína Plíšková is set to face Romania’s Simona Halep on Friday for a place in the semi-fainals.