Tennis: Kvitová claims Sydney title

In tennis, Petra Kvitová has won her second Sydney International title on Saturday. The Czech world No. 8 recovered from a poor start to beat home favorite Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the final match on Saturday.

The Czech Republic’s Kateřina Siniaková has picked up the women’s doubles title in Sydney with Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia, overcoming Eri Hozumi and Alicja Rosolska 6-1 7-6 in the final match.

The 22-year-old Siniaková became the sole holder of the WTA no. 1 doubles ranking following the end of the tournament, after previously sharing the top ranking with Barbora Krejčíková.