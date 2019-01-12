Tennis: Kvitová claims Sydney title

Ruth Fraňková
12-01-2019
In tennis, Petra Kvitová has won her second Sydney International title on Saturday. The Czech world No. 8 recovered from a poor start to beat home favorite Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the final match on Saturday.

The Czech Republic’s Kateřina Siniaková has picked up the women’s doubles title in Sydney with Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia, overcoming Eri Hozumi and Alicja Rosolska 6-1 7-6 in the final match.

The 22-year-old Siniaková became the sole holder of the WTA no. 1 doubles ranking following the end of the tournament, after previously sharing the top ranking with Barbora Krejčíková.

 
