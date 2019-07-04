Tennis: Kvitová and Strýcová reach third round of Wimbledon

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Wimbledon on Thursday.
Another Czech, Barbora Strýcová, also made it into the third round of the women’s singles after defeating Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-3, 7-5.
