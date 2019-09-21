Tennis: Karolína Muchová reaches Seoul finals

Czech tennis player Karolína Muchová has avanced to the finals of the Korea Open after defeating Wang Yafan of China 7-6, 6-4 in two hours and two minutes.
The Czech No. 5 is having her career-best season, having reached her maiden WTA final in Prague in May and a Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at Wimbledon.
