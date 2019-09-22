Tennis: Karolína Muchová claims first WTA title at Korea Open

Ruth Fraňková
22-09-2019
The Czech Republic’s Karolína Muchová has claimed her first-ever WTA singles title, after winning the Korea Open Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old Czech defeated Magda Linette of Poland 6-1, 6-1 in just 69 minutes to raise her first career trophy.

The Czech No. 5 is enjoying her career-best season, having previously reached her maiden WTA final in Prague in May and a Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at Wimbledon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
