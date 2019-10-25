Tennis: Five Czechs competing at WTA Finals in China

The WTA's elite eight – including Czech players Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková – were drawn on Friday into two groups for round robin singles play at the inaugural Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Top seed and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty headlines the Red Group, and is joined by Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka, 2011 champion Petra Kvitová, seeded No.6, and semi-finalist Belinda Bencic, seeded No.7.

No.2 seed Karolína Plíšková, the tour leader with four singles titles this year, tops the Purple Group, drawn with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the No.4 seed, Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and defending champion Elina Svitolina, seeded No.8.

The matches will be set through a raffle. Apart from Kvitová and Plíšková, three Czechs will participate in the doubles competition: Barbora Strýcová, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.