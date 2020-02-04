Tennis ace Kvitová receives Věra Čáslavská Award

Tennis star Petra Kvitová has been given the annual Věra Čáslavská Award for extraordinary contribution to sport and the Olympic movement. Kvitová said it was a great honour and that the late gymnast had been an inspiration for how she fought both within and outside sport. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is 29, said Čáslavská was very energetic, adding that that was a trait they shared.
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Czechs stocking up on facemasks and basic pharmaceuticals, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic yet
The Czech Books You Must Read
Press: North Korea attempted to acquire Czech military materials and drones