Tennis ace Kvitová receives Věra Čáslavská Award

Ian Willoughby
04-02-2020
Tennis star Petra Kvitová has been given the annual Věra Čáslavská Award for extraordinary contribution to sport and the Olympic movement. Kvitová said it was a great honour and that the late gymnast had been an inspiration for how she fought both within and outside sport. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is 29, said Čáslavská was very energetic, adding that that was a trait they shared.

 
 
 
 
 
