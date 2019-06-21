Tender announced for renovation of Karlštejn Castle

The Czech National Heritage Association has called a public tender for the renovation of Karlštejn Castle. The costs of the renovation are estimated at 104 million crowns.

The Gothic castle, built in 1357 by the Bohemian King and Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV as a treasury for the crown jewels and other precious royal artefacts, is one of the most visited sites outside the capital.

Renovation works are expected to start in September this year and continue until October 2022. Among the places to be reconstructed will be the Imperial Palace and the Burgrave House. The castle will remain open to the public, although some areas might be temporarily closed.