Ten thousand march on Prague Castle to mark Soviet invasion and show disaproval with current leadership

On Wednesday evening, thousands of people attended a protest march in Prague initiated by Million Moments for Democracy, the organization behind the largest demonstration in the Czech Republic since the Velvet Revolution in 1989, which brought an estimated quarter of a million demonstrators to Prague’s Letná plain in June. Organisers say the event was attended by 10,000 people and served as a reminder of the events of the Soviet invasion in 1968, the brutal Communist crackdown on protesters in 1969 and as a protest against the current prime minister and president.

Attendees met on Prague's Wenceslas Square in the evening hours before heading to Hradčany Square in front of Prague Castle.

The march was part of a wider string of demonstrations organized by the group this Wednesday. These were held in 93 sites across the country, including all of the Czech Republic’s major cities.