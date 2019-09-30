Ten people charged with corruption in government agency CzechTourism

The Czech police have begun the criminal prosecution of ten individuals connected to dubious public contracts issued by the government agency CzechTourism, which were worth an estimated CZK 27.3 million. A former manager of one of the agency’s departments has been charged with manipulating public tenders, while the other nine suspects with bribery. The information was provided by the spokesman of the National Centre for Combating Organised Crime.

The news site SeznamZprávy reported on Friday that the name of the manager is Aleš Pangrác and the charges relate to propagation contracts. He has since confirmed that charges have been brought against him, but refused to comment further.

A police raid was conducted at the Ministry for Regional Development to which CzechTourism is subordinated last November.