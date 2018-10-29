Ten injured in bus-lorry collision

A bus collided with a Polish lorry near the town of Řehořov in the Jihlava region, on Monday, injuring ten people, three of them seriously. The others suffered medium to light injuries.

The Icom Transport company bus turned on its side into a ditch, complicating rescue work. Due to heavy fog helicopters were unable to take off so rescue workers had to rely on ambulances alone. The lorry driver was uninjured. The cause of the accident is being investigated.