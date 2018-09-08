Temperatures set to reach 30 degrees next week

Ruth Fraňková
08-09-2018
Temperatures over the next month should stay above-average for the time of year, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The coming week should see temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius. Towards the end of the month, daytime temperatures should gradually drop to around 17 degrees Celsius. Precipitation over the next four-week period should not exceed the long-term average.

 
 
 
 
 
