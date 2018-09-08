Temperatures set to reach 30 degrees next week

Temperatures over the next month should stay above-average for the time of year, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The coming week should see temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius. Towards the end of the month, daytime temperatures should gradually drop to around 17 degrees Celsius. Precipitation over the next four-week period should not exceed the long-term average.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services