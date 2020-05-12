Broadcast Archive

Temperatures in Czech Republic tumble by up to 20 degrees Celsius

Ian Willoughby
12-05-2020
Temperatures in the Czech Republic fell by up to 20 degrees Celsius on Monday night. The lowest temperature recorded was at Luční bouda in the Krkonoše Mountains, where it was -7 degrees Celsius. There was snow in some places.

Earlier storms had knocked down trees and caused flooding in cellars in some parts of the country. A coronavirus testing tent was blown over in Česká Lípa.

 
 
 
 
