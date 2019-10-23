Broadcast Archive

Temperature records broken around country

Ian Willoughby
23-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Temperature records were broken in many parts of the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Forty-five of the 150 weather stations in the country keeping records for at least 30 years had not seen such a warm October 22.

The east of the country was especially balmy and the highest temperature, 23.9 degrees Celsius, was registered in Strání in the Zlín Region.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 