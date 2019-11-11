Broadcast Archive

Temelín nuclear power plant Unit 1 disconnected due to ‘vibrating’ turbine

Brian Kenety
11-11-2019
Czech utility ČEZ’s Temelín nuclear power plant has disconnected a unit from the grid due to turbine vibrations, very likely caused by a drop in outdoor temperatures.

The unit (no.1) was running at 30 percent power on Monday morning. ČEZ said checks would take place today and again after the turbine has cooled and the reactor stopped.

 
 
 
 
