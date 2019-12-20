Temelín nuclear power plant to scale down production due to maintenance

The Temelín nuclear power plant is southern Bohemia will be scaling down production on both its blocks in the coming days due to scheduled maintenance, the power utility ČEZ reported.
Operation on one will be reduced by ten percent, and the other will operate at half its capacity in order to enable safe maintenance. Both will remain connected to the grip and should return to full capacity by December 24th.
