Temelin: error in servicing did not endanger safety

The management of the Temelin nuclear power plant on Monday reported a human error in servicing when lightly radioactive water was released into the wrong reservoir. The water remained in a closed circuit and the incident did not endanger safety or affect power production, Temelin said in a statement.
A report was sent to the State Institute for Nuclear Safety and, in line with a bilateral agreement, to the Austrian authorities in Melk.
