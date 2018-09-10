Temelin: error in servicing did not endanger safety

Daniela Lazarová
10-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The management of the Temelin nuclear power plant on Monday reported a human error in servicing when lightly radioactive water was released into the wrong reservoir. The water remained in a closed circuit and the incident did not endanger safety or affect power production, Temelin said in a statement.

A report was sent to the State Institute for Nuclear Safety and, in line with a bilateral agreement, to the Austrian authorities in Melk.

Related articles
Temelín nuclear power plant, photo: Filip Jandourek

Czech power giant bolsters arguments for 60 year lifespan of nuclear plants

Czech power giant ČEZ says there’s no reason why its Temelín nuclear reactor can’t operate for 60 years or more. That’s one way to…
Photo: Filip Jandourek

ČEZ split looking unlikely as ministers oppose idea

When company bosses take a step back from a project they have initiated and backed you might well suspect that it’s going to hit the…
Dukovany nuclear power plant, photo: Jiří Sedláček, CC BY-SA 4.0

Czech nuclear regulator warns of European pressure to close reactors early

The head of the Czech nuclear watchdog has warned of pressure to close the country’s oldest nuclear reactors early. That would effectively…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 