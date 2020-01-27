Telecommunications chief resigns over 5G network auction delay

The head of Czech Telecommunications Office Jan Novák handed in his resignation on Monday morning over the postponement of the auction of 5G frequencies, arguing that it will cost the state at least CZK 6 billion lost revenue.

The auction was initially scheduled for the second half of 2019 but was postponed due to an objection by the European Commission over competition concerns.

The government accepted his resignation and appointed Jana Továrková, the current member of the office’s board, in his place.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Jan Havlíček, announced on Monday that the auction is likely to take place in May or June this year.