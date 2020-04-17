Teaching Hospital in Ostrava deflates cyberattack

The Teaching Hospital in Ostrava managed to deflect a cyber-attack on one of its servers on Thursday night, its spokeswoman Petra Petlachová told reporters on Friday. She said a similar attempt by hackers had been deflated several days ago.
The National Office for Cyber and Information Security (NÚKIB) on Thursday issued a warning about possible attacks on the computer systems of hospitals and other important targets, issuing a set of comprehensive recommendations for devices that may be at risk.
The coronavirus crisis has unleashed a wave of attacks on similar targets worldwide.
