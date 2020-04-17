Broadcast Archive

Teaching Hospital in Ostrava deflates cyberattack

Daniela Lazarová
17-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Teaching Hospital in Ostrava managed to deflect a cyber-attack on one of its servers on Thursday night, its spokeswoman Petra Petlachová told reporters on Friday. She said a similar attempt by hackers had been deflated several days ago.

The National Office for Cyber and Information Security (NÚKIB) on Thursday issued a warning about possible attacks on the computer systems of hospitals and other important targets, issuing a set of comprehensive recommendations for devices that may be at risk.

The coronavirus crisis has unleashed a wave of attacks on similar targets worldwide.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 