Teachers unions threaten to go on strike over pay demands

Teachers unions in the Czech Republic have threatened to go on a one-day strike, if the government fails to meet their pay demands, union leader František Dobšík announced after their meeting on Friday.

The unions are asking for 10-percent increase – on condition that this pertain to their basic pay alone. They are against Education Minister Robert Plaga’s proposal to increase the base wage of all teachers by 2,700 crowns.

The average monthly gross salary of a teacher was around 36,200 crowns in the first quarter of this year compared to the national average of 32,466 crowns in the same period.