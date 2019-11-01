Teachers plan nationwide all-day strike on 6 November over salaries

Teacher unions plan to stage an all-day strike on Wednesday (6 November) after their demands for salary increases were not met. Most schools will be closed for the day or have limited schedules, ČTK reports.
The unions are asking for 10-percent increase – on condition that it pertains to their basic pay alone. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO) this week offered an 8 percent raise.
The average monthly gross salary of a teacher was around 36,200 crowns in the first quarter of 2019 while the national average stood at 32,466 crowns.
