Teachers declare strike alert after pay talks breakdown

Teaching trade unions in the Czech Republic have announced a strike alert. The move came after representatives failed to reach agreement on pay increases with the minister of education, Robert Plaga, on Tuesday. The head of the teachers unions, František Dobšík, said the amount the minister was offering was unacceptable.

Mr. Plaga proposed a rise of CZK 2,250 a month for all teachers and an average of around CZK 1,400 a month in bonuses.

The teachers unions had been demanding a 15-percent pay rise. They later revised that figure to 10 percent but insist that it should all appear in their members’ basic pay. had been demanding a 15 percent pay rise. They later revised that figure to 10 percent but insist that it should all appear in their members’ basic pay.