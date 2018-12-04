Taxify banned from operating in Prague

The app-based ride sharing service Taxify has been banned from operating in Prague until it meets the conditions required from a regular taxi service.

The Prague Municipal Court ruled on Tuesday that, like Uber, the Estonian company must agree to respect conditions which would put it on an equal footing with taxi drivers, by operating a licensed service, with drivers registering and taxing their earnings in the Czech Republic. Taxify may still appeal the verdict.

The company started operating in the Czech Republic in 2015 and the number of active Taxify drivers is estimated at several hundred.