The Prague City Council is to debate a rise in taxi fare rates, which are regulated on the territory of Prague.

The present ceiling on the basic charge is to rise from 40 to 60 crowns, the waiting rate should climb from 6 to 7 crowns and the maximum fare per kilometre should rise from 28 to 36 crowns.

The tariffs were last increased in 2006 and no longer cover expenditures. The hikes are to be debated by councillors on Monday.