Taxi drivers’ union plans Prague protest against Uber, Taxify

The Association of Czech Taxi Drivers (SČT) plans to stage a protest in Prague in a bid to have the Road Transport Act amended so as to level the playing field with services such as Uber and Taxify, association chairman Petr Polišenský told the Czech News Agency.

Uber signed a deal with Czech tax authorities committing its drivers to registering their earnings using electronic cash registers from later this year. However, the country’s taxi drivers want a firmer approach to such similar operators.

The protest will take place from November 13-16. Polišenský declined to say whether the union planned to block traffic or increase congestion by driving slowly en masse, both tactics employed in earlier protests against Uber and Taxify.