Tax authority bars Huawei from tender for website handling sensitive data

The Czech Republic’s taxation authority has excluded the Chinese company Huawei from a public tender procedure for a CZK 500 million tax-filing website, the newspaper Mladá fronta Dnes reported on Wednesday. The Financial Administration took the decision on the basis of a command from the National Cyber and Security Information Agency issued to 160 organisations key to the running of the country.

The agency last month warned of the dangers of using software or hardware from Huawei or ZTE, another Chinese company, and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš subsequently ordered the country’s most important public and private entities to review their usage of such products.

The planned website Moje daně should simplify the submission of tax returns and will handle sensitive data.