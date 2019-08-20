Tatra Trucks wins half billion crown contract to supply army

The company Tatra Trucks is due to supply 71 new trucks to the Czech Army at a value of CZK 570,000 in the coming years, a spokesperson for the company said. The firm, which is based in Kopřivnice in the Moravian Silesian Region, signed a contract on the deal with the Ministry of Defence last week.

All of the trucks will be delivered before 2024. The Czech Army currently uses more than 3,000 Tatra vehicles.