Tatra Trucks to supply new trucks to Czech Army

The company Tatra Trucks is due to supply 71 new trucks to the Czech Army at a value of CZK 570,000 in the coming years, a spokesperson for the company said. The firm, which is based in Kopřivnice in the Moravian Silesian Region, signed a contract on the deal with the Ministry of Defence last week.
All of the trucks will be delivered before 2024. The Czech Army currently uses more than 3,000 Tatra vehicles.
