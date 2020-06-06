Tatra expedition members arrested in Iran

The members of an expedition called Tatra Around the World have been detained by police in Iran for filming with a drone in an area where filming is prohibited.

The head of the expedition, Marek Havlíček told Czech Radio on Saturday, the group had been unaware of the fact that filming was prohibited in the area and attempts to clear up the matter were hampered by a language barrier since none of the officers questioning them spoke English, Russian or German.

The trip around the world in a specially adapted Tatra T 815 truck is expected to take three years, covering 270,000 kilometres across 70 countries and five continents. However the expedition’s progress has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.