Tatra Around the World expedition sets off from Prague

An expedition called Tatra Around the World sets off from Prague’s Rudolfinum on Saturday afternoon. The trip around the world in a specially adapted Tatra T 815 truck is expected to take three years, covering 270,000 kilometers across 70 countries and five continents.

The project follows up on a similar expedition undertaken in the late 1980s and early 1990s and one of its aims is to promote Czech industry abroad. The costs of the expedition are estimated at CZK 25 million.