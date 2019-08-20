Talks on Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs budget bear no fruit

Budget talks on Tuesday between the minister of finance, ANO appointee Alena Schillerová, and the minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová of the Social Democrats, produced no results. The two had been due to meet for one hour but in the end spent over five hours locked in negotiations.
Ms. Maláčová is pushing for CZK 11.7 billion more in 2020 than Ms. Schillerová is offering.
The two ministers are due to hold further talks in the coming days. Minister Schillerová has recently been holding budget negotiations with the heads of all government departments.
