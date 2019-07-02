Talks between political leaders to decide government’s fate

The leaders of the Czech ruling coalition, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček will hold talks with President Miloš Zeman on Tuesday evening to try to resolve a dispute that could bring down the government.

Jan Hamáček, leader of the Social Democrats, has threatened to walk out of the ruling coalition unless the president complies with his party’s request to remove Antonín Staněk from the post of culture minister and replace him with the party’s nominee Michael Šmarda.

The president has so far refused to do so, despite the fact that the prime minister officially requested the culture minister’s dismissal a month ago. According to the Czech Constitution the president is bound to comply with the prime minister’s request.

Prime Minister Babiš said on Tuesday he would seek to reach a compromise in the dispute in order to preserve the ruling coalition. Unlike the Social Democrats he is against taking legal action against the president.