Tabloid Blesk remains most-read Czech daily

Ruth Fraňková
08-11-2018
With an average of 909,000 readers, the tabloid Blesk remains to be the most-read Czech daily, suggest a survey by the Czech Publishers’ Association released on Thursday. Blesk is followed by Mladá fronta Dnes with around 556,000 readers and the left-wing Právo with 240,000 readers. The survey also found that 89 percent of the people aged between 12 and 79 read at least one daily newspaper over a two-week period.

 
 
 
