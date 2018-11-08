Tabloid Blesk remains most-read Czech daily

With an average of 909,000 readers, the tabloid Blesk remains to be the most-read Czech daily, suggest a survey by the Czech Publishers’ Association released on Thursday. Blesk is followed by Mladá fronta Dnes with around 556,000 readers and the left-wing Právo with 240,000 readers. The survey also found that 89 percent of the people aged between 12 and 79 read at least one daily newspaper over a two-week period.
