SZÚ: Czechia on verge of flu epidemic, most cases among schoolchildren in Bohemia

The Czech Republic is edging ever closer to an influenza epidemic, health experts say. The number of identified cases has risen to 1,452 per 100,000 inhabitants, less than 150 cases short of the threshold to officially declare an epidemic.
According Institute of Public Health (SZÚ) data published on Wednesday, the regions of Central, North and South Bohemia are currently most affected. The greatest number of cases have been recorded among elementary school children.
Many schools have temporarily closed and some hospitals have restricted or banned patient visits in an effort to try to contain the spread of the influenza virus.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus
Press: North Korea attempted to acquire Czech military materials and drones