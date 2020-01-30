SZÚ: Czechia on verge of flu epidemic, most cases among schoolchildren in Bohemia

The Czech Republic is edging ever closer to an influenza epidemic, health experts say. The number of identified cases has risen to 1,452 per 100,000 inhabitants, less than 150 cases short of the threshold to officially declare an epidemic.

According Institute of Public Health (SZÚ) data published on Wednesday, the regions of Central, North and South Bohemia are currently most affected. The greatest number of cases have been recorded among elementary school children.

Many schools have temporarily closed and some hospitals have restricted or banned patient visits in an effort to try to contain the spread of the influenza virus.