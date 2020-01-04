SŽDC: Railway accident deaths rose 8 percent in 2019

Last year 247 people died in railway accidents in the Czech Republic, up 8 percent year-on-year. Most casualties were pedestrians, a Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) spokesman told the ČTK news agency.

Following a spate of lethal train accidents involving motorists last summer, the SŽDC announced plans to install a new CCTV system at selected railway crossings and, by 2023, erect barriers at most of the country’s big roads.