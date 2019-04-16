Sympathies and offers of aid in wake of Notre Dame fire

Czech politicians have expressed their sympathies with the people of France in the wake of Monday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Culture Minister Antonín Staněk said he had been horrified by the news and said the Czech Republic was ready to offer France experts to help in the reconstruction of this historic jewel.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček wrote on Twitter that Notre Dame burning had been a terrible sight to see. He compared the tragedy to the fire that ravaged the Czech National Theatre in 1881, saying the loss of a significant historical monument had stayed in people’s minds for generations.