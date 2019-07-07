Symbolic blockade at Chvaletice plant

Several dozen activists have engaged in a symbolic blockade of the coal power plant Chvaletice in north-east Bohemia to protect against an exemption that will allow it to remain in operation, despite the fact that it does not comply with all EU environment norms.

The protesters gathered outside the plant’s gates on Friday but have not tried to disrupt its operation allowing workers and traffic free passage. They argue that the plant is a serious polluter in the region and was to have closed in 2016.

The plant’s spokeswoman said on Friday that it was undergoing a modernization worth billions of crowns and already fulfilled 23 out of 25 strict EU requirements.