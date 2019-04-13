Swimmer Kubová first Czech to make cut for Tokyo Olympics

Swimmer Simona Kubová has become the first Czech to make the cut for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she won the 100 metres backstroke at an event in Eindhoven in a time of 59.66 seconds on Saturday. Kubová also reached the limit required for this year’s swimming world championship in South Korea.

The 27-year-old’s time on Saturday was just a tenth of a second outside her own Czech record, which she set two years ago under her maiden name Baumrtová.