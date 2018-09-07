Suspects charged over Kuks castle restoration tender

Czech police have charged four suspects with corruption over a contract to restore the Kuks castle in East Bohemia. The historical Baroque complex was restored between 2013 and 2015 at a cost of more than 322 million crowns (12 million euros). Most of the money came from EU funds.
A police spokesperson said the tender offer was allegedly written to match the winning bid by a consortium comprised of the Hochtief construction company and the Gema Art Group. If found guilty, the suspects face up to eight years in prison.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services