Suspects charged over Kuks castle restoration tender

Brian Kenety
07-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech police have charged four suspects with corruption over a contract to restore the Kuks castle in East Bohemia. The historical Baroque complex was restored between 2013 and 2015 at a cost of more than 322 million crowns (12 million euros). Most of the money came from EU funds.

A police spokesperson said the tender offer was allegedly written to match the winning bid by a consortium comprised of the Hochtief construction company and the Gema Art Group. If found guilty, the suspects face up to eight years in prison.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Jacqueline macou, Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Czech Consulate in Lvov improves visa system after allegations of corruption

In response to numerous complaints with regard to abuse of the Czech visa system in Ukraine, the Czech consulate in Lvov has moved…
Lower chamber of Czech Parliament, photo: Filip Jandourek

Czech lobbyists target for fresh regulatory attempt

The Czech government has moved, not for the first time, to try and regulate lobbying. The country at the moment is one of the handful…
Photo: Barbora Němcová

Czechs improve perceived corruption performance but ambitions should be higher

The Czech Republic’s position on the Corruption Perception Index published by Transparency International slightly improved in 2017.…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 