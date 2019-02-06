Suspect Polish meat marketed as ‘Argentinean’ in Prague restaurants, AgMin says

Some Prague restaurants that have received beef shipments from a Polish abattoir accused of slaughtering sick cows have been promoting it as being ‘Argentinean’, Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman told Czech MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Toman said he had personally witnessed the mislabelling in what he described as a high-end Asian restaurant, adding, “And I do not mean a Chinese restaurant”.

A ministry spokesman said the restaurant in question is now being inspected by the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority and the State Veterinary Administration.

Around 300 kilogrammes of suspect Polish beef is known to have been imported into the Czech Republic. Minister of the Interior Jan Hamáček said police are carrying out checks on Polish trucks entering the country in coordination with veterinary officials.