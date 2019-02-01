Suspect Polish beef imported into Czechia, investigation underway

Beef from a Polish abattoir accused of handling sick cows was imported into the Czech Republic, Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman (Social Democrats) said on Friday.

In total about 300 kilos of meat from an abattoir near Ostrow Mazowiecka in north-eastern Poland was brought into the country. It has not been determined how much of the beef is fit for consumption.

Covert filming at the abattoir broadcast early this week by Polish station TVN 24 showed cows too sick to stand being dragged into the slaughterhouse.

Poland triggered the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), informing other member states, on Tuesday.